    Dolat Algotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, down 61.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in June 2023 down 61.28% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2023 down 66.36% from Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.09 crore in June 2023 down 59.33% from Rs. 54.31 crore in June 2022.

    Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2022.

    Dolat Algotech shares closed at 46.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.08% returns over the last 6 months and -30.36% over the last 12 months.

    Dolat Algotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.968.2148.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.968.2148.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.081.06
    Depreciation0.160.200.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3813.4512.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.98-6.5235.40
    Other Income16.9519.2118.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9312.6954.18
    Interest6.456.387.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.486.3146.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.486.3146.69
    Tax2.61-0.548.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.876.8538.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.876.8538.25
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.392.17
    Diluted EPS0.730.392.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.392.17
    Diluted EPS0.730.392.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:00 pm

