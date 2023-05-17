DMCC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.59 crore, down 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.59 crore in March 2023 down 6.94% from Rs. 101.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2023 up 79.36% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2023 up 24.87% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022.

DMCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

DMCC shares closed at 281.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.