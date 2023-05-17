English
    DMCC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 94.59 crore, down 6.94% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 94.59 crore in March 2023 down 6.94% from Rs. 101.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2023 up 79.36% from Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2023 up 24.87% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022.

    DMCC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

    DMCC shares closed at 281.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.09% over the last 12 months.

    DMCC Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations94.5971.91101.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations94.5971.91101.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.2146.6761.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.38-3.393.48
    Power & Fuel4.124.30--
    Employees Cost6.465.854.77
    Depreciation4.544.802.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8017.4021.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.84-3.737.95
    Other Income2.680.913.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.53-2.8211.05
    Interest3.293.161.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.23-5.989.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.23-5.989.21
    Tax2.55-2.705.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.68-3.283.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.68-3.283.73
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-1.311.49
    Diluted EPS2.68-1.311.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-1.311.49
    Diluted EPS2.68-1.311.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #DMCC #DMCC Speciality Chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 05:23 pm