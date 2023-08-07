DIC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.69 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.69 crore in June 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 216.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 107.55% from Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 35.05% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

DIC India shares closed at 485.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.33% over the last 12 months.