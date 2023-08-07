English
    DIC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 207.69 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 207.69 crore in June 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 216.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 107.55% from Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 down 35.05% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

    DIC India shares closed at 485.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.11% returns over the last 6 months and 28.33% over the last 12 months.

    DIC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.69198.65216.58
    Other Operating Income--0.71--
    Total Income From Operations207.69199.36216.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.15160.79153.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.7013.5516.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.77-25.31-2.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.1319.5920.06
    Depreciation4.973.633.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0827.8325.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-0.710.65
    Other Income1.283.161.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.822.451.71
    Interest1.311.170.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.131.281.32
    Exceptional Items----33.00
    P/L Before Tax-3.131.2834.32
    Tax-0.570.370.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.570.9133.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.570.9133.99
    Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.800.9937.03
    Diluted EPS-2.800.9937.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.800.9937.03
    Diluted EPS-2.800.9937.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

