DIC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in December 2020 down 14.69% from Rs. 192.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2020 down 29.25% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2020 up 46.79% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2019.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.80 in December 2019.

DIC India shares closed at 394.95 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.88% over the last 12 months.