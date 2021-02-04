MARKET NEWS

DIC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DIC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 164.16 crore in December 2020 down 14.69% from Rs. 192.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2020 down 29.25% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2020 up 46.79% from Rs. 7.16 crore in December 2019.

DIC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.80 in December 2019.

DIC India shares closed at 400.50 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.48% returns over the last 6 months and 17.21% over the last 12 months.

DIC India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations163.51117.54195.66
Other Operating Income0.65--0.95
Total Income From Operations164.16117.54196.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.1475.80133.58
Purchase of Traded Goods13.424.129.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.871.98-1.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.0718.4917.62
Depreciation3.413.902.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.6414.8932.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.61-1.641.87
Other Income2.491.061.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.10-0.583.23
Interest0.330.551.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.77-1.131.98
Exceptional Items--97.63--
P/L Before Tax6.7796.491.98
Tax1.7021.421.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.0775.070.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.0775.070.58
Equity Share Capital9.189.189.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.5281.790.63
Diluted EPS5.5281.790.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.5281.790.63
Diluted EPS5.5281.790.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DIC India #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:00 am

