Delta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore, down 20.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore in March 2023 down 20.96% from Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 1906.96% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.
Delta shares closed at 77.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Manufacturing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.72
|21.39
|24.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.72
|21.39
|24.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.99
|8.37
|10.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.17
|0.24
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.29
|2.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.20
|7.47
|6.61
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.21
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.31
|6.68
|8.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-2.28
|-3.63
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.22
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-2.06
|-2.97
|Interest
|1.07
|1.01
|1.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.41
|-3.07
|-4.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.41
|-3.07
|-5.06
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|-1.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.45
|-3.12
|-3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|0.29
|3.01
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.45
|-2.83
|-0.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.45
|-2.83
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|10.85
|10.85
|10.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-2.61
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-2.61
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.26
|-2.61
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.26
|-2.61
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited