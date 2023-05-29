Delta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore, down 20.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore in March 2023 down 20.96% from Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 1906.96% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Delta shares closed at 77.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.