    Delta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore, down 20.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.72 crore in March 2023 down 20.96% from Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 down 1906.96% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 91.3% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Delta shares closed at 77.00 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.62% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Manufacturing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.7221.3924.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.7221.3924.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.998.3710.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.240.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.292.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.207.476.61
    Depreciation1.181.211.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.316.688.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-2.28-3.63
    Other Income0.940.220.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-2.06-2.97
    Interest1.071.011.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.41-3.07-4.27
    Exceptional Items-----0.79
    P/L Before Tax-2.41-3.07-5.06
    Tax0.040.04-1.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.45-3.12-3.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.000.293.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.45-2.83-0.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.45-2.83-0.12
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.26-2.61-0.11
    Diluted EPS-2.26-2.61-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.26-2.61-0.11
    Diluted EPS-2.26-2.61-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Delta #Delta Manufacturing #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023