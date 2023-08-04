Delta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 up 60.71% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 12.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

Delta shares closed at 82.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.