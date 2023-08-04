English
    Delta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Manufacturing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.2% from Rs. 21.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2023 up 60.71% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 down 12.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    Delta shares closed at 82.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.38% returns over the last 6 months and 7.97% over the last 12 months.

    Delta Manufacturing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0819.7221.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0819.7221.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.695.997.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.170.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.530.15-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.198.206.84
    Depreciation1.171.181.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.116.317.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-2.28-1.74
    Other Income0.270.940.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.54-1.34-1.51
    Interest0.981.070.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.52-2.41-2.28
    Exceptional Items-----2.09
    P/L Before Tax-2.52-2.41-4.37
    Tax-0.010.042.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.51-2.45-6.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.010.00-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.52-2.45-6.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.52-2.45-6.42
    Equity Share Capital10.8510.8510.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.33-2.26-5.92
    Diluted EPS-2.33-2.26-5.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.33-2.26-5.92
    Diluted EPS-2.33-2.26-5.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 4, 2023

