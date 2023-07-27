English
    Deepak Fert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 577.57 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 577.57 crore in June 2023 down 2.57% from Rs. 592.83 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.93 crore in June 2023 down 6.75% from Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.80 crore in June 2023 down 7.35% from Rs. 166.00 crore in June 2022.
    Deepak Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.35 in June 2022.Deepak Fert shares closed at 552.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.32% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.
    Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations577.57604.64592.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations577.57604.64592.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials340.68438.74391.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.345.7119.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.44-2.47-16.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1817.5019.23
    Depreciation16.5417.3515.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3343.8941.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0683.92121.62
    Other Income45.2031.3428.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.26115.26150.48
    Interest11.6511.1216.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax125.61104.14134.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax125.61104.14134.29
    Tax31.6827.7433.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities93.9376.40100.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period93.9376.40100.73
    Equity Share Capital126.24126.24120.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.446.058.35
    Diluted EPS7.446.058.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.446.058.35
    Diluted EPS7.446.058.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

