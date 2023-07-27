Deepak Fert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 577.57 crore, down 2.57% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 577.57 604.64 592.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 577.57 604.64 592.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 340.68 438.74 391.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 42.34 5.71 19.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.44 -2.47 -16.65 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 36.18 17.50 19.23 Depreciation 16.54 17.35 15.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 36.33 43.89 41.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.06 83.92 121.62 Other Income 45.20 31.34 28.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.26 115.26 150.48 Interest 11.65 11.12 16.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.61 104.14 134.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 125.61 104.14 134.29 Tax 31.68 27.74 33.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 93.93 76.40 100.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 93.93 76.40 100.73 Equity Share Capital 126.24 126.24 120.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.44 6.05 8.35 Diluted EPS 7.44 6.05 8.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.44 6.05 8.35 Diluted EPS 7.44 6.05 8.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited