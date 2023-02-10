Deep Polymers L Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore, down 24.69% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deep Polymers Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.41 crore in December 2022 down 24.69% from Rs. 36.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2022 down 22.77% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.
Deep Polymers L EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2021.
Deep Polymers L shares closed at 130.25 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.87% returns over the last 6 months and -60.64% over the last 12 months.
|Deep Polymers Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.41
|29.28
|42.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.51
|Total Income From Operations
|27.41
|29.28
|43.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|32.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.49
|24.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.97
|-0.90
|-2.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.68
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|0.51
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.55
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.89
|2.37
|7.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.49
|2.39
|4.00
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.52
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.88
|2.90
|4.00
|Interest
|0.10
|0.36
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.78
|2.54
|4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.78
|2.54
|4.00
|Tax
|0.51
|0.47
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.26
|2.07
|3.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.26
|2.07
|3.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.11
|0.06
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.37
|2.13
|3.14
|Equity Share Capital
|23.03
|23.03
|11.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|2.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|2.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited