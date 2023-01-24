English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DBOL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Bio Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 360.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.73% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 36.62 crore in December 2021.

    Dhampur Bio Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations591.23541.63346.19
    Other Operating Income----14.04
    Total Income From Operations591.23541.63360.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials517.580.86440.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.811.451.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.77430.97-206.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.2927.0319.58
    Depreciation10.218.738.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.7657.9768.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.3514.6228.04
    Other Income0.454.800.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8019.4228.29
    Interest4.859.102.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.9510.3225.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.9510.3225.40
    Tax5.212.762.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.747.5622.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.747.5622.42
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.143.38
    Diluted EPS2.071.14--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.143.38
    Diluted EPS2.071.14--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited