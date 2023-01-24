DBOL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore, up 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.12% from Rs. 360.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2022 down 38.73% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in December 2022 down 7.13% from Rs. 36.62 crore in December 2021.

DBOL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2021.

