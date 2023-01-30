English
    Data Patterns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore, up 155.04% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.81 crore in December 2022 up 155.04% from Rs. 43.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.32 crore in December 2022 up 271.87% from Rs. 8.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.89 crore in December 2022 up 200.12% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

    Data Patterns (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.8188.1643.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.8188.1643.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.3246.6512.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.70-15.68-7.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4919.1417.05
    Depreciation2.112.131.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.667.895.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9328.0313.86
    Other Income1.851.850.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7829.8814.56
    Interest2.141.222.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.6428.6611.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.6428.6611.91
    Tax11.327.612.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.3221.058.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.3221.058.96
    Equity Share Capital10.3810.3810.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.421.061.91
    Diluted EPS6.421.061.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.424.061.91
    Diluted EPS6.421.061.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
