Computer Point Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 78.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Point (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2019 down 78.9% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 103.46% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019 up 143.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2018.
Computer Point shares closed at 1.06 on May 20, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Computer Point (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.05
|3.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.05
|3.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.01
|3.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|--
|Depreciation
|0.09
|--
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|0.26
|0.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.21
|-0.45
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.31
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|-0.33
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.09
|-0.34
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.09
|-0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.09
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited