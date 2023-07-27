English
    Colgate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,323.67 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,323.67 crore in June 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 1,196.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.68 crore in June 2023 up 30.53% from Rs. 209.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 433.09 crore in June 2023 up 28.43% from Rs. 337.21 crore in June 2022.

    Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.71 in June 2022.

    Colgate shares closed at 1,883.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.18% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.

    Colgate Palmolive (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,323.671,341.691,186.59
    Other Operating Income--8.9410.22
    Total Income From Operations1,323.671,350.631,196.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials365.58361.02355.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.7670.4666.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.4516.01-18.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.7789.8293.71
    Depreciation43.7643.1144.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--142.90163.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses391.89218.52211.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax374.36408.79281.51
    Other Income14.9720.3511.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax389.33429.14293.05
    Interest1.071.081.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax388.26428.06291.75
    Exceptional Items-19.50-1.87-9.34
    P/L Before Tax368.76426.19282.41
    Tax95.08109.9772.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities273.68316.22209.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period273.68316.22209.67
    Equity Share Capital27.2027.2027.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0611.637.71
    Diluted EPS10.0611.637.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0611.637.71
    Diluted EPS10.0611.637.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

