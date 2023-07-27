Colgate Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,323.67 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,323.67 crore in June 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 1,196.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.68 crore in June 2023 up 30.53% from Rs. 209.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 433.09 crore in June 2023 up 28.43% from Rs. 337.21 crore in June 2022.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 10.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.71 in June 2022.

Colgate shares closed at 1,883.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.18% returns over the last 6 months and 22.82% over the last 12 months.