COFORGE LTD. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,221.00 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,221.00 2,170.00 1,829.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,221.00 2,170.00 1,829.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 4.10 4.00 38.70 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,374.90 1,358.50 1,099.50 Depreciation 75.70 71.70 63.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 536.00 512.00 402.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.30 223.80 225.60 Other Income 16.00 2.60 14.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.30 226.40 239.60 Interest 22.10 19.50 18.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 224.20 206.90 221.20 Exceptional Items -- -52.30 -- P/L Before Tax 224.20 154.60 221.20 Tax 48.50 37.90 49.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 175.70 116.70 171.90 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 175.70 116.70 171.90 Minority Interest -10.40 -1.90 -22.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 165.30 114.80 149.70 Equity Share Capital 61.10 61.10 60.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.06 18.80 24.57 Diluted EPS 26.54 18.45 24.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.06 18.80 24.57 Diluted EPS 26.54 18.45 24.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited