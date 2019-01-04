App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CIMB expects top 5 IT firms to report 1.5–4.8% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency in Q3

CIMB retained its overweight stance on Infosys & Tech Mahindra as both are its preferred large cap picks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Earnings for the quarter ended December 2018 will be kicked off by technology companies Infosys and TCS in later part of the next week. Most brokerage expects growth to continue in third quarter driven by rupee depreciation and strong US growth.

Global investment firm CIMB expects top five IT companies to report 1.5–4.8 percent sequential growth in dollar revenue in constant currency terms.

According to the research house, country's second largest IT firm Infosys is expected to raise its lower end of FY19 revenue growth guidance and HCL Technologies is likely to maintain its guidance for dollar revenue in FY19.

After the end of Q2FY19 earnings, Infosys said it expects its full year dollar revenue growth at 7-9 percent but lowered EBIT margin guidance while HCL Tech maintained FY19 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 9.5-11.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent.

related news

CIMB retained its overweight stance on Infosys & Tech Mahindra as both are its preferred large cap picks. Among midcaps, it likes L&T Infotech & NIIT Technologies.

Any adverse macro event and/or regulations are downside risks, it said.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #Infosys #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.