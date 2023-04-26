CIL Securities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, down 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2023 down 19.22% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2023 down 16.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

CIL Securities EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

CIL Securities shares closed at 24.82 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.