    CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore, up 84.34% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore in March 2023 up 84.34% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 95.76% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.69% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2022.

    CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 39.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.

    CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.4378.3059.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations110.4378.3059.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9643.1344.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.1211.417.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.5611.64-4.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.321.95
    Depreciation2.202.071.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.112.534.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.696.203.91
    Other Income1.100.010.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.806.214.65
    Interest3.576.153.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.230.061.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.230.061.33
    Tax0.310.073.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.01-2.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.01-2.01
    Equity Share Capital27.9927.9927.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:44 pm