CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore, up 84.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore in March 2023 up 84.34% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 95.76% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.69% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2022.

CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 39.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.