CIAN Agro Indus Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore, up 84.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 110.43 crore in March 2023 up 84.34% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 95.76% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 3.69% from Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2022.
CIAN Agro Indus shares closed at 39.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.49% returns over the last 6 months and -40.28% over the last 12 months.
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|110.43
|78.30
|59.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|110.43
|78.30
|59.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.96
|43.13
|44.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|61.12
|11.41
|7.52
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.56
|11.64
|-4.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.32
|1.95
|Depreciation
|2.20
|2.07
|1.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.11
|2.53
|4.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|6.20
|3.91
|Other Income
|1.10
|0.01
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.80
|6.21
|4.65
|Interest
|3.57
|6.15
|3.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.06
|1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|0.06
|1.33
|Tax
|0.31
|0.07
|3.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|27.99
|27.99
|27.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|--
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited