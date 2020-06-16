Cholamandalam Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,286.82 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,286.82 crore in March 2020 up 13.26% from Rs. 2,902.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.91 crore in March 2020 down 79.43% from Rs. 194.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,287.98 crore in March 2020 down 17.64% from Rs. 1,563.90 crore in March 2019.

Cholamandalam EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.00 in March 2019.

Cholamandalam shares closed at 276.35 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.71% returns over the last 6 months and -43.21% over the last 12 months.