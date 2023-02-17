Chamak Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.46 crore, up 796.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chamak Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 26.46 crore in December 2022 up 796.27% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 49133.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 1900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Chamak Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.
|Chamak Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.46
|5.52
|2.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.46
|5.52
|2.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.95
|5.29
|2.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.15
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.40
|0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.25
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.39
|0.25
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.30
|0.21
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.30
|0.21
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.63
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.63
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.63
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.63
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
