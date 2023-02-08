Centum Electron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 84.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2022 down 40.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.
Centum Electron shares closed at 652.90 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.00% returns over the last 6 months and 16.10% over the last 12 months.
|Centum Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|102.80
|104.58
|84.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|102.80
|104.58
|84.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.30
|82.21
|46.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.09
|-14.27
|1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.57
|19.62
|16.38
|Depreciation
|4.02
|4.06
|4.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.44
|13.65
|9.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|-0.69
|6.07
|Other Income
|1.20
|0.99
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.77
|0.30
|7.26
|Interest
|3.83
|3.74
|2.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-3.43
|4.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-3.43
|4.52
|Tax
|-0.12
|-0.96
|1.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-2.48
|3.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-2.48
|3.20
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.92
|2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.92
|2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-1.92
|2.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-1.92
|2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited