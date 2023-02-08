English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Centum Electron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.80 crore in December 2022 up 21.09% from Rs. 84.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2022 down 129.21% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2022 down 40.85% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

    Centum Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.80104.5884.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.80104.5884.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.3082.2146.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.09-14.271.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.5719.6216.38
    Depreciation4.024.064.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4413.659.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.57-0.696.07
    Other Income1.200.991.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.770.307.26
    Interest3.833.742.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.05-3.434.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.05-3.434.52
    Tax-0.12-0.961.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-2.483.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-2.483.20
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-1.922.49
    Diluted EPS-0.73-1.922.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-1.922.49
    Diluted EPS-0.73-1.922.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited