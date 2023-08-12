Ceinsys Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore in June 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 41.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 up 63.12% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2023 up 71.88% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 198.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.