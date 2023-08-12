English
    Ceinsys Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore, up 31.22% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.82 crore in June 2023 up 31.22% from Rs. 41.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2023 up 63.12% from Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2023 up 71.88% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 198.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.

    Ceinsys Tech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.8272.9541.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.8272.9541.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.3012.441.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.190.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8721.7416.57
    Depreciation1.291.341.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2117.1616.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0620.465.27
    Other Income0.510.500.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5720.975.85
    Interest1.522.301.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0518.664.15
    Exceptional Items----1.80
    P/L Before Tax9.0518.665.95
    Tax2.530.640.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.5218.025.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.5218.025.44
    Minority Interest-----0.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.853.20--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.3721.235.13
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4315.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.4313.753.33
    Diluted EPS5.4313.753.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.4313.753.33
    Diluted EPS5.4313.753.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

