CDSL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore, up 3.47% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Central Depository Services Ltd are:Net Sales at Rs 117.75 crore in December 2022 up 3.47% from Rs. 113.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.71 crore in December 2022 down 1.65% from Rs. 63.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.23 crore in December 2022 down 0.22% from Rs. 87.42 crore in December 2021.
CDSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.10 in December 2021.
|Central Depository Services Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.75
|122.80
|113.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|117.75
|122.80
|113.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.64
|16.32
|10.67
|Depreciation
|4.04
|4.09
|2.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.08
|29.00
|23.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.00
|73.40
|76.87
|Other Income
|15.19
|17.73
|7.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.19
|91.14
|84.62
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|83.19
|91.14
|84.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|83.19
|91.14
|84.62
|Tax
|20.47
|22.53
|20.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|62.71
|68.61
|63.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|62.71
|68.61
|63.77
|Equity Share Capital
|104.50
|104.50
|104.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.00
|6.57
|6.10
|Diluted EPS
|6.00
|6.57
|6.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.00
|6.57
|6.10
|Diluted EPS
|6.00
|6.57
|6.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited