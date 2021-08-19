Career Point Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore, up 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.88 crore in June 2021 up 21.45% from Rs. 4.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021 up 10.73% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2021 up 5.79% from Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2020.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in June 2020.

Career Point shares closed at 148.95 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 10.58% over the last 12 months.