Career Point Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore in December 2021 down 6.61% from Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021 down 20.48% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2021 down 16.31% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020.

Career Point EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.85 in December 2020.

Career Point shares closed at 125.75 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -22.81% over the last 12 months.