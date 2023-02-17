English
    Brahma Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brahmaputra Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.69 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 50.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.02% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.86 crore in December 2022 up 19.9% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

    Brahma Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2021.

    Brahma Infra shares closed at 28.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.46% returns over the last 6 months and -9.53% over the last 12 months.

    Brahmaputra Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.6938.7750.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.6938.7750.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.7720.7012.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.006.0622.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.970.950.77
    Depreciation0.540.560.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.212.655.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.207.859.62
    Other Income0.120.111.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.327.9611.04
    Interest10.153.829.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.174.131.06
    Exceptional Items-0.06-0.043.24
    P/L Before Tax3.114.094.31
    Tax-0.131.560.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.242.534.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.242.534.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.04--0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.282.534.26
    Equity Share Capital29.0129.0129.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.871.47
    Diluted EPS1.130.871.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.130.871.47
    Diluted EPS1.130.871.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am