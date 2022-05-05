English
    Borosil Renew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Renewables Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore in March 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 193.98 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.44% from Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021.

    Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2021.

    Close

    Borosil Renew shares closed at 699.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.47% returns over the last 6 months and 177.27% over the last 12 months.

    Borosil Renewables Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.05168.51193.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.05168.51193.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.4131.1628.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.38-4.521.57
    Power & Fuel30.0126.3323.59
    Employees Cost14.2910.8310.75
    Depreciation10.4810.6110.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.8234.9626.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6659.1393.22
    Other Income3.285.752.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.9564.8896.14
    Interest0.650.422.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.2964.4694.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.2964.4694.02
    Tax4.9118.7327.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.3845.7366.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.3845.7366.87
    Equity Share Capital13.0413.0313.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.563.515.15
    Diluted EPS3.563.515.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.563.515.15
    Diluted EPS3.563.515.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
