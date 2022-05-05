Borosil Renew Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore in March 2022 down 7.7% from Rs. 193.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.38 crore in March 2022 down 30.64% from Rs. 66.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.43 crore in March 2022 down 41.44% from Rs. 106.60 crore in March 2021.

Borosil Renew EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2021.

Borosil Renew shares closed at 699.55 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.47% returns over the last 6 months and 177.27% over the last 12 months.