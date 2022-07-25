English
    Bombay Super Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore in June 2022 up 21.39% from Rs. 84.16 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022 up 29.97% from Rs. 6.84 crore in June 2021.

    Bombay Super EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.57 in June 2021.

    Bombay Super shares closed at 419.20 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.1629.6784.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.1629.6784.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods64.2439.4562.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.15-13.075.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.260.96
    Depreciation0.35-0.020.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.330.448.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.512.626.31
    Other Income0.03-0.110.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.542.506.40
    Interest0.730.950.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.821.565.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.821.565.95
    Tax0.460.170.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.361.385.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.361.385.85
    Equity Share Capital10.4910.4910.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves36.3529.0024.29
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.011.375.57
    Diluted EPS7.011.375.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.011.375.57
    Diluted EPS7.011.375.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bombay Super #Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
