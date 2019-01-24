App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon Q3 net profit zooms over twofold to Rs 217.2 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs Rs 91.9 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI
Biotechnology major Biocon on Thursday reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018, mainly on account of strong performance of its biologics business.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,540.8 crore for the quarter, against Rs 1,057.9 crore, it added.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Biocon #BSE #earnings #Results

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

