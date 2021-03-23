English
Binani Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

March 23, 2021 / 10:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2020 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 78.41 crore in December 2020 down 5541.01% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2019.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)

Binani Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.160.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.210.160.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.010.05
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.390.500.56
Depreciation0.090.090.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.120.961.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.45-1.40-1.83
Other Income0.950.900.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.50-0.50-1.49
Interest0.770.780.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.27-1.28-1.50
Exceptional Items77.77----
P/L Before Tax-1.50-1.28-1.50
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.50-1.28-1.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.50-1.28-1.50
Equity Share Capital31.3831.3831.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.41-0.48
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.41-0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.48-0.41-0.48
Diluted EPS-0.48-0.41-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Binani Ind #Binani Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Mar 23, 2021 10:33 pm

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

