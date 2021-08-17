Beardsell Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.31 crore, up 126.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.31 crore in June 2021 up 126.9% from Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 up 105.56% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 up 305.98% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Beardsell EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2020.

Beardsell shares closed at 14.70 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.33% returns over the last 6 months and 88.46% over the last 12 months.