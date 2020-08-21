Beardsell Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, down 59.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2020 down 59.05% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2020 down 2845.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020 down 154.93% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2019.

Beardsell shares closed at 7.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -44.36% over the last 12 months.