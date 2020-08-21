Beardsell Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore, down 59.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.24 crore in June 2020 down 59.05% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2020 down 2845.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020 down 154.93% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2019.
Beardsell shares closed at 7.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -44.36% over the last 12 months.
|Beardsell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.24
|35.20
|34.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.24
|35.20
|34.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.34
|19.28
|20.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|2.62
|2.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|-0.45
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|3.58
|3.98
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.24
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.03
|8.20
|6.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|0.73
|1.00
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.28
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|1.01
|1.27
|Interest
|1.00
|1.18
|1.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.40
|-0.17
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.40
|-0.17
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.13
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.24
|-0.30
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.24
|-0.30
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.11
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.11
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.11
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.11
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am