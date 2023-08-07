Banswara Syntex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.43 crore, down 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.43 crore in June 2023 down 14.92% from Rs. 355.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2023 down 48.55% from Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in June 2023 down 35.83% from Rs. 46.47 crore in June 2022.

Banswara Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.88 in June 2022.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 147.20 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.99% returns over the last 6 months and 23.18% over the last 12 months.