Balu Forge Indu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.50 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.50 crore in March 2023 up 1.47% from Rs. 82.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.59 crore in March 2023 up 6.22% from Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2023 up 10.81% from Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2022.

Balu Forge Indu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 108.21 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.69% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.