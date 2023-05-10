English
    Balu Forge Indu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore, up 50.42% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balu Forge Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.78 crore in March 2023 up 50.42% from Rs. 82.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2023 up 43.26% from Rs. 10.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2023 up 37.26% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2022.

    Balu Forge Indu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

    Balu Forge Indu shares closed at 108.21 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.69% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.

    Balu Forge Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.7889.3982.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.7889.3982.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.8971.7267.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.37-15.40-8.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.181.451.20
    Depreciation0.440.320.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6714.1111.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2317.199.97
    Other Income0.552.625.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7819.8115.18
    Interest3.522.761.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2717.0613.48
    Exceptional Items-----0.21
    P/L Before Tax17.2717.0613.27
    Tax2.035.602.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2411.4510.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2411.4510.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.2411.4510.64
    Equity Share Capital83.3683.3682.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.371.43
    Diluted EPS1.831.371.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.831.371.43
    Diluted EPS1.831.371.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

