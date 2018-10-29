Ballarpur Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.15 crore, up 174.47% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 112.15 crore in September 2018 up 174.47% from Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.63 crore in September 2018 up 57.81% from Rs. 98.68 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2018 up 300% from Rs. 15.58 crore in September 2017.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 6.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -52.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ballarpur Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|112.15
|104.76
|40.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|112.15
|104.76
|40.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.68
|40.65
|12.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.23
|0.32
|9.70
|Power & Fuel
|38.75
|36.04
|19.76
|Employees Cost
|16.62
|16.77
|16.42
|Depreciation
|16.04
|15.86
|15.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.58
|10.70
|12.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.75
|-15.58
|-44.54
|Other Income
|45.87
|11.97
|13.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.12
|-3.61
|-31.00
|Interest
|56.75
|52.49
|67.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-41.63
|-56.10
|-98.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.63
|-56.10
|-98.68
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.63
|-56.10
|-98.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.63
|-56.10
|-98.68
|Equity Share Capital
|258.71
|258.69
|258.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.43
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.43
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.43
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.43
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited