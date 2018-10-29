Ballarpur Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 112.15 crore, up 174.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 112.15 crore in September 2018 up 174.47% from Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.63 crore in September 2018 up 57.81% from Rs. 98.68 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2018 up 300% from Rs. 15.58 crore in September 2017.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 6.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -52.00% over the last 12 months.