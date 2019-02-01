Ballarpur Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 955.13 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 955.13 crore in December 2018 up 36.49% from Rs. 699.79 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 152.32 crore in December 2018 up 58.15% from Rs. 363.95 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.99 crore in December 2018 up 167.38% from Rs. 78.91 crore in December 2017.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 3.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.18% returns over the last 6 months and -76.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ballarpur Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|955.13
|936.73
|699.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|955.13
|936.73
|699.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|520.61
|517.38
|377.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|1.38
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-51.67
|-14.44
|8.14
|Power & Fuel
|123.50
|128.00
|105.29
|Employees Cost
|81.39
|69.90
|68.61
|Depreciation
|65.69
|65.20
|75.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.22
|94.14
|70.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.02
|75.17
|-7.41
|Other Income
|37.28
|23.89
|10.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.30
|99.06
|3.19
|Interest
|205.23
|215.56
|312.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.93
|-116.50
|-309.67
|Exceptional Items
|-33.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-92.93
|-116.50
|-309.67
|Tax
|10.45
|11.46
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-103.38
|-127.96
|-309.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-49.16
|-66.46
|-54.13
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-152.54
|-194.42
|-363.95
|Minority Interest
|-0.09
|51.78
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.31
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-152.32
|-142.64
|-363.95
|Equity Share Capital
|258.69
|258.71
|258.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-0.79
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-0.79
|-2.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-0.79
|-2.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-0.79
|-2.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited