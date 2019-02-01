Ballarpur Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 955.13 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 955.13 crore in December 2018 up 36.49% from Rs. 699.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 152.32 crore in December 2018 up 58.15% from Rs. 363.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.99 crore in December 2018 up 167.38% from Rs. 78.91 crore in December 2017.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 3.65 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.18% returns over the last 6 months and -76.75% over the last 12 months.