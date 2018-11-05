Balkrishna Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 58.05 crore, up 24.23% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.05 crore in September 2018 up 24.23% from Rs. 46.73 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2018 down 35.41% from Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2018 down 41.82% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2017.
Balkrishna shares closed at 58.60 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.
|
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.05
|57.06
|46.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.05
|57.06
|46.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.78
|39.66
|31.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.51
|-3.66
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.41
|3.45
|3.05
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.64
|1.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.67
|23.59
|17.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.99
|-7.62
|-7.57
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.91
|-7.59
|-7.54
|Interest
|3.71
|3.10
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.62
|-10.69
|-10.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.62
|-10.69
|-10.01
|Tax
|0.44
|0.65
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.06
|-11.34
|-10.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.06
|-11.34
|-10.38
|Equity Share Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|10.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.09
|-10.56
|-9.66
|Diluted EPS
|-13.09
|-10.56
|-9.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.09
|-10.56
|-9.66
|Diluted EPS
|-13.09
|-10.56
|-9.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
