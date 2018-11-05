Balkrishna Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 58.05 crore, up 24.23% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 58.05 crore in September 2018 up 24.23% from Rs. 46.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.06 crore in September 2018 down 35.41% from Rs. 10.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2018 down 41.82% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2017.

Balkrishna shares closed at 58.60 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.87% over the last 12 months.