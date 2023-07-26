Balgopal Commer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, down 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 13.8% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 up 270.72% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 up 2233.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Balgopal Commer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Balgopal Commer shares closed at 20.46 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.16% returns over the last 6 months