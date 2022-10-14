Bajaj Auto Q2 profit jumps 20% YoY to Rs 1,530 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bajaj Auto on October 14 said its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 stood at Rs 1,530.00 crore. The figure was 20 percent higher than Rs 1,274.55 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a Quarter on Quarter (QoQ) basis, it has gone up by 30% from 1,173.30 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,202.77 crore, which is a 16 percent increase from Rs 8,762.18 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. On a sequential basis, its revenue is up by 27.45% from Rs 8,004.90 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23.

The Pune-based automaker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 25.5 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,759 crore. Its operating margin also skyrocketed by 125 basis points to 17.2 per cent during the quarter under review.

“Revenue growth is aided by the recovery of volumes on the improvement of semiconductor supplies. Margin up by 100 basis points led by judicious price increases, dynamic cost management and better foreign exchange realization . Continued improvement in chip supplies enabled a healthy build-back of inventory ahead of the festive season," BAL said in a statement.

BAL's total sales in the quarter rose 0.6% on a YOY basis to 11.51 lakh units, while sales of two-wheelers dropped by 1.1% to 10.19 lakh units.

"Rebound in domestic motorcycle market share, led by the robust momentum on the sports portfolio. Pulsar brand continues to deliver a solid performance; the newly launched N160 was extended across the country with impactful activation to bring its proposition alive, the statement further added.

It may be recalled that during the Q1 results announcement, Bajaj Auto had stated that sales in the quarter were significantly constrained by the inadequate availability of semiconductors even though the situation improved in the latter part as new supply sources were developed.

Analysts, while expecting Bajaj Auto to witness positive growth in numbers in the domestic market, also foresaw sales volume could prove a drag on September quarter numbers.

The numbers were better than the estimates by brokerage firms. Kotak Institutional Investors (KIE) expected the auto major’s revenue to grow around 20 percent QoQ and around 10 percent YoY while operating profit was projected to rise 20-21 percent QoQ and 11-12.5 percent YoY.

IIFL had predicted that Bajaj Auto’s volumes will improve by 23% QoQ (low base due to chip shortage), but would be flat on a YoY basis.

While the auto sector did well, with wholesale volumes picking up and semiconductor shortage easing, the two-wheeler (2W) segment has been facing headwinds. Patchy monsoon is affecting rural demand and this is affecting the 2W segment, particularly in the entry-level bike (upto 110cc) segment.

"In a market that is still significantly lower than pre-COVID, although recovering, Bajaj three wheelers delivered an industry

leading performance, while retaining its strong position across segments; CNG does particularly well and is growing penetration," stated BAL in the same statement.