Axtel Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 57.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in June 2023 up 57.37% from Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2023 up 899.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2023 up 25833.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

Axtel Ind shares closed at 421.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.76% returns over the last 6 months and 108.77% over the last 12 months.