    Axtel Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore, up 57.37% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Axtel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.91 crore in June 2023 up 57.37% from Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in June 2023 up 899.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2023 up 25833.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Axtel Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2022.

    Axtel Ind shares closed at 421.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.76% returns over the last 6 months and 108.77% over the last 12 months.

    Axtel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.9167.3330.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.9167.3330.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8139.5120.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.21-1.70-2.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.628.587.47
    Depreciation0.470.630.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.667.776.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5612.55-1.00
    Other Income0.752.270.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3114.82-0.54
    Interest0.310.460.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.0014.36-0.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.0014.36-0.68
    Tax1.683.27-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3211.09-0.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3211.09-0.67
    Equity Share Capital16.1516.1516.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.296.86-0.41
    Diluted EPS3.296.86-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.296.86-0.41
    Diluted EPS3.296.86-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

