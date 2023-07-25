Axis Bank Q1 Preview: Net Profit seen up 42.7% YoY to Rs 5,889.5 cr

Many brokerage houses are bullish on Axis Bank.

Axis Bank, India’s fourth largest private sector bank, is all set to report its Q1FY24 numbers on July 26 after market hours. According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the private lender's profit is seen up 42.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects Axis Bank to report a net profit of Rs 6,161.7 crore, up 49.4 percent year-on-year (down 8.9 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 11,578.7 crore, according to the brokerage firm. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 56 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 9,182.3 crore.

Axis Bank Q1FY24 Preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Axis Bank to report a net profit of Rs 5,760.8 crore, up 39.6 percent year-on-year (down 7.4 percent Q-o-Q). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 24.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 11,713 crore, according to the brokerage firm. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 47.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,669.9 crore.

Also Read: ICICI Bank's Q1 numbers drive stock to all-time highs; analysts weigh in

On the results expectations, Kotak Institutional Equities stated that “1QFY24 will have the full impact of Citi (acquired in March 2023) and hence, it is still a quarter that is not fully comparable. The sharp swing in profits (as compared to 4QFY23) is on account of no large one-offs but the bank has indicated that the operating expenses would be higher for integration. We are building a loan growth of ~22 percent yoy (marginally higher qoq). We expect NIM to decline by ~20 bps qoq led by higher cost of deposits”.

The brokerage house further stated, “We expect slippages of ~Rs 40 bn (~2% of loans) mostly led by small-ticket loans. Trends on slippages and overall asset quality should not be too worrisome and broadly stable. We should expect the bank to make higher provisions for expenses pertaining to the merger as well. Citi integration, near-term growth trends and progress of NIM would be the key discussion areas for the quarter.”

Also Read: Hold Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 2000: Emkay Global Financial

Nirmal Bang expects Axis Bank to report a net profit of Rs. 5,746.2 crore, up 39.3 percent year-on-year. Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 26 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 11,823.5 crore, according to the brokerage firm. Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 48.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,735.1 crore.

Brokerage Views

Brokerage house LKP Securities is bullish on Axis Bank and has given a target price of Rs 1,032 for Axis Bank in a report dated May 1, 2023. Brokerage house KRChoksey has also assigned a 'buy' rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 1,160 in a report dated April 29. Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher has given a target price of Rs 1,140 for the banking stock.

Stock Performance

Axis Bank has given a return of 7.31 percent over the last six months, whereas the Bank Nifty benchmark index has risen by 10.20 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.