AVI Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 97.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 97.73% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 85.53% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 88.24% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

AVI Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 15.81 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -38.24% over the last 12 months.