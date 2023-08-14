AVI Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 97.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 97.59% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 69.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

AVI Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 13.74 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.64% returns over the last 6 months and -40.52% over the last 12 months.