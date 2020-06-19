ATV Projects Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, down 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2020 down 3.87% from Rs. 10.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 110.73% from Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020 down 16.28% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2019.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2019.

ATV Projects shares closed at 3.22 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.73% returns over the last 6 months and -8.26% over the last 12 months.