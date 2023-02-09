English
    ATV Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 109.14% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ATV Projects India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    ATV Projects India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5213.226.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5213.226.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0410.984.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-1.48-2.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.950.890.97
    Depreciation0.240.220.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.162.512.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.100.52
    Other Income0.011.420.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.531.520.54
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.521.510.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.521.510.54
    Tax0.00-0.01-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.531.520.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.531.520.57
    Equity Share Capital52.5652.5652.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.290.11
    Diluted EPS--0.290.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.290.11
    Diluted EPS--0.290.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited