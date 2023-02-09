ATV Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 109.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2022 up 109.14% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 6.95% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

ATV Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

ATV Projects shares closed at 8.92 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -41.12% over the last 12 months.