ATV Projects Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore, down 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.80 crore in December 2019 down 20.98% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2019 up 135.29% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019 up 95.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018.

ATV Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2018.

ATV Projects shares closed at 4.06 on January 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 16.33% returns over the last 6 months and -50.43% over the last 12 months.