    Astra Microwave Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.88 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astra Microwave Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.88 crore in June 2023 down 17.55% from Rs. 161.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 down 137.67% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2023 down 73.76% from Rs. 25.95 crore in June 2022.

    Astra Microwave shares closed at 361.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.

    Astra Microwave Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.88256.34161.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.88256.34161.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.52183.83105.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.23-0.42-0.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.2624.8919.20
    Depreciation5.576.175.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7016.8512.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9525.0119.48
    Other Income2.191.001.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.2426.0120.54
    Interest6.959.205.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.7016.8115.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.7016.8115.14
    Tax-1.404.453.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.3012.3611.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.3012.3611.43
    Equity Share Capital18.9917.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.471.431.32
    Diluted EPS-0.471.431.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.471.431.32
    Diluted EPS-0.471.431.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

