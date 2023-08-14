Astra Microwave Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.88 crore, down 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.88 crore in June 2023 down 17.55% from Rs. 161.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2023 down 137.67% from Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2023 down 73.76% from Rs. 25.95 crore in June 2022.

Astra Microwave shares closed at 361.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.