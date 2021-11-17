Ashish Polyplas Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.49 crore in September 2021 up 16.64% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 up 54.79% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 41.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2020.

Ashish Polyplas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in September 2020.

Ashish Polyplas shares closed at 13.05 on November 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.23% returns over the last 6 months