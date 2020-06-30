App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arihant Super Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore, down 10.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arihant Superstructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.03 crore in March 2020 down 10.05% from Rs. 17.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 4.34% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2020 down 27.57% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2019.

Arihant Super EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Arihant Super shares closed at 28.90 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.02% returns over the last 6 months and -46.83% over the last 12 months.

Arihant Superstructures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations16.0312.1817.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations16.0312.1817.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.729.159.31
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.09-1.590.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.710.730.79
Depreciation0.270.180.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.831.904.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.812.59
Other Income0.800.560.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.202.373.24
Interest1.791.752.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.620.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.410.620.32
Tax0.10-0.05--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.670.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.670.32
Equity Share Capital41.1641.1641.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.160.08
Diluted EPS0.080.160.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.080.160.08
Diluted EPS0.080.160.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Arihant Super #Arihant Superstructures #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN: Here is everything you want to know

India's first COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN: Here is everything you want to know

Pandemic leads to six months of global market mayhem

Pandemic leads to six months of global market mayhem

Five PSBs could have over Rs 8 lakh crore worth loans under moratorium: Report

Five PSBs could have over Rs 8 lakh crore worth loans under moratorium: Report

most popular

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

How RBI's supervision could avert a PMC Bank-like crisis

How RBI's supervision could avert a PMC Bank-like crisis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.