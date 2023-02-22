Anupam Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 30.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in December 2022 down 30.1% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 57.9% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 52.86% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

Anupam Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Anupam Finserv shares closed at 1.76 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months and -49.86% over the last 12 months.